Trump Bashes ‘Fake and Corrupt’ NY Times Amid Anti-Semitic Cartoon Backlash: “Lowest Level of ‘Journalism'”

President Donald Trump is using the New York Times‘ controversial Benjamin Netanyahu to once again attack the paper and accuse them of being a “Fake and Corrupt” news organization.

The Times faced backlash over its international edition this past weekend after publishing a cartoon that depicted the Israeli prime minister as a dog on Trump’s leash. The Times has since deleted the image and admitted that it was “offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it.”

Trump railed against his many political foes on Twitter Monday morning, and in his latest tweet as of this writing, he declares that the Times has reached “the lowest level of ‘journalism.'”

The New York Times has apologized for the terrible Anti-Semitic Cartoon, but they haven’t apologized to me for this or all of the Fake and Corrupt news they print on a daily basis. They have reached the lowest level of “journalism,” and certainly a low point in @nytimes history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

