Fox Business host Stuart Varney was widely mocked, recently, for insisting that President Donald Trump has never lied. On Sunday night, John Oliver‘s Last Week Tonight called out the Fox Business host for shilling for the president in devastating fashion.

At the close of Sunday night’s opening segment on HBO, Oliver presented a jarring montage of Varney titled “Fox Business’s Stu Varney Gets All Giddy Over the President.” The mashup was comprised of more than a minute of Varney repeatedly saying “Thank you, Mr. President,” and “Well said, Mr. President,” and making other similar comments.

At one point, Trump was shown remarking, at the State of the Union, “America will never be a socialist country.”

“Don’t you love it?” Varney said, grinning. “I stood up and cheered for that one.”

Watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com