A local weatherman absolutely went off on viewers who complained about tornado coverage interrupting The Bachelorette on Monday night.

Jamie Simpson — the meteorologist for WKEF, an ABC affiliate in Dayton, OH — slammed social media critics who were up in arms that The Bachelorette had essentially been Heidi-ed by the special report.

“I was just checking social media,” Simpson said. “We have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show!’ No! We’re not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation, okay?!”

Indeed, a tornado warning had been issued for a significant portion of WKEF’s viewing area. As such, Simpson didn’t want to hear it from Bachelorette fans.

“I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this!” Simpson said. “Our job here is to keep people safe. And that’s what we’re going to do.

“Some of you complain that this is all about my ego. Stop, okay?! Just stop right now! It’s not. I’m done with you people! I really am. This is pathetic!”

The storm ended up wreaking havoc in Dayton. According to NPR, one person was killed, and many properties were damaged or destroyed.

