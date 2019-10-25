Bill Maher: The Clintons Need to ‘Go Away’ for 2020 Election

Bill Maher tonight argued that the Clintons need to “go away” for the 2020 election because if the Democrats are too closely associated with them, it’s going to hurt the party.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again and people are like ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy,” Maher remarked.

He continued:

“The Clintons — they gotta go away. I’m saying this now a year out… They can’t be at the convention. Maybe on the vid… waving or something, but I’m serious.”

Maher agreed with Congressman Justin Amash‘s tweet that Clinton “is a Donald Trump asset” and said between that and Bill Clinton being “damaged goos,” it’s time for them to “go away.”

He said it’ll be a problem for the Democrats to be associated with him.

You can watch above, via HBO.

