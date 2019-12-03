comScore

Kamala Harris Swipes at Trump After He Tweets ‘We Will Miss You’: I’ll ‘See You at Your Trial’

By Josh FeldmanDec 3rd, 2019, 6:56 pm

Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 race today, and it didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to weigh in.

Trump, quote-tweeting Corey Lewandowski saying “Guess it’s not as easy as everyone thought. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ connected with people that’s why he won 38 Primaries and Caucuses,” said, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Harris responded a few minutes later saying, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: