Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 race today, and it didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to weigh in.

Trump, quote-tweeting Corey Lewandowski saying “Guess it’s not as easy as everyone thought. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ connected with people that’s why he won 38 Primaries and Caucuses,” said, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Too bad. We will miss you Kamala! https://t.co/QQd9SiFc0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019

Harris responded a few minutes later saying, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial.”

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]