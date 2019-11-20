2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard called out current and past administrations for failures in foreign policy, saying during the debate that “our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.”

Gabbard was asked by The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker to follow up on her current dispute with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Gabbard’s attacks on the Democratic Party establishment.

“It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests,” she said, calling out the “ongoing Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy doctrine of regime change wars.”

“These are wars that have cost us as American taxpayers trillions of dollars since 9/11 alone,” Gabbard continued. “Dollars that have come out of our pockets, out of our hospitals, out of our schools, out of our infrastructure needs. As president I will end this foreign policy, end these regime changes and work to end this new Cold War and arms race and instead invest our hard earned taxpayer dollars actually into serving the needs of the American people right here at home.”

