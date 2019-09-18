Ousted Bolton Reportedly Blasts Trump’s North Korea Talks, Taliban Camp David Invite: Sent ‘Terrible Signal’

John Bolton, ousted as national security advisor just last week, is apparently already criticizing President Donald Trump‘s foreign policy.

Politico reports this afternoon on a private lunch Bolton attended today in which he “harshly” unloaded to donors on the administration over the Taliban Camp David invite and the ongoing North Korea talks:

[Bolton was] saying inviting the Taliban to Camp David sent a “terrible signal” and that it was “disrespectful” to the victims of 9/11 because the Taliban had harbored al Qaeda. Bolton also said that any negotiations with North Korea and Iran were “doomed to failure,” according to two attendees.

One attendee described Bolton’s venting as essentially ripping Trump “without using his name.”

Bolton also reportedly criticized Trump’s “failure to respond” to Iran shooting down the U.S. drone in June, in comments similar to what Lindsey Graham was saying yesterday:

The measured response by President @realDonaldTrump regarding the shooting down of an American drone was clearly seen by the Iranian regime as a sign of weakness. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

Bolton took questions at the lunch on a number of foreign policy topics, and apparently at one point Alan Dershowitz said it was a “national disaster” he was ousted, receiving applause for the comment.

The Daily Beast reported this week that Bolton’s “already expressed interest in writing a book on his time in the Trump administration,” following his comments last week that “I’ll have my say in due course.”

