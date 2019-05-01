READ: Robert Mueller’s Letter to Bill Barr Released

The letter special counsel Robert Mueller sent to Attorney General Bill Barr has been released ahead of Barr’s testimony to Congress this morning.

As was reported last night, Mueller told Barr, “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions. We communicated that concern to the department on the morning of March 25. There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Here’s the letter from Robert Mueller to Bill Barr. pic.twitter.com/vvgKDt8zO4 — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) May 1, 2019

Barr is no doubt going to be asked about this today, and there’s reporting that Mueller is willing to testify soon.

[photo via Getty Images]

