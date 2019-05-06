Conservative provocateur Candace Owens says it would be “funny” if President Donald Trump deported Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from America.

Omar is drawing flak for her rhetorical question on the recent Israel-Gaza violence, asking, “How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?”

How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends? The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 5, 2019

While Omar’s opposition to Israel’s policies is well-documented by this point, the congresswoman is facing new controversy from those who are outraged by her take.

Enter Owens, who naturally cranked it up to 11 before expressing what she’d really like to see happen to Omar.

In her defense, supporting terrorists in the Middle East seems to me to be the next logical step for a party that defends MS-13, demands open borders, and hates Jewish people and babies. Separately, how funny if Trump just deported her? https://t.co/v0GDNB2Evq — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 6, 2019

[image via screengrab]

