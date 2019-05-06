comScore

Candace Owens Says It Would Be Funny if Trump Deported Ilhan Omar

By Ken MeyerMay 6th, 2019, 6:29 pm

Conservative provocateur Candace Owens says it would be “funny” if President Donald Trump deported Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from America.

Omar is drawing flak for her rhetorical question on the recent Israel-Gaza violence, asking, “How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?”

While Omar’s opposition to Israel’s policies is well-documented by this point, the congresswoman is facing new controversy from those who are outraged by her take.

Enter Owens, who naturally cranked it up to 11 before expressing what she’d really like to see happen to Omar.

