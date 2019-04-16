Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Responds to Trump’s Attack on Bernie Sanders Town Hall

Fox News anchor Bret Baier shrugged off President Donald Trump‘s attack on the town hall event he held with Bernie Sanders on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Trump blasted his favorite network for giving an hourlong town hall to the Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate. He accused Baier of being “smiley and nice” during the event, which was co-hosted with fellow anchor Martha MacCallum.

This barb is just the latest shot Trump has taken at the news division of Fox News.

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Enter Baier, who seemed to be unfazed by Trump’s attack: “Thanks for watching Mr. President – we’d love to have you on a town hall soon.”

“We cover all sides,” Baier added.

Thanks for watching Mr. President – we’d love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport —it’s been awhile. We cover all sides. https://t.co/1EDeWFhNe7 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 16, 2019

