Trump Adopts ‘Ukraine Witch Hunt’ Nickname for Whistleblower Scandal: ‘Will Fail Again’

Currently, the most recent Donald Trump scandal is the whistleblower story, the issue of his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to instigate or even demand an investigation of potential 2020 opponent and former VP Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Not to mention an alleged attempt to cover it up.

Trump, of course, ranted about it on Twitter, his usual method of converting a scandal in his administration into a media bias cause célèbre among his base voters and conservative commentators. Using the familiar formula, he said the “Democrats and the Fake News Media”, having failed at previous “schemes”, are now on to a new one. And he dubbed it, naturally, the Ukraine Witch Hunt.

Now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone “bust” on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes, they are trying to start one just as ridiculous as the others, call it the Ukraine Witch Hunt, while at the same time trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden. Will fail again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

He even worked in a “Sleepy Joe” reference. The formula, such as it is, cannot be accused of inefficiency. And it short circuits any potential attempt to dub his own attempted investigation into Biden as a witch hunt itself.

Just another day in 2019 Twitter governance.

