Senator Mitch McConnell pushed back on President Donald Trump’s claim that the Senate Majority Leader described a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky that lays at the center of the current impeachment inquiry unfolding in the nation’s capital.

During a Capitol Hill briefing, an unidentified reporter noted to McConnell that “the president has said that you told him that his phone call with Ukrainian president was ‘perfect and innocent.'” Then asked if Senator McConnell believes that President Trump has handled the situation perfectly.

McConnell was so quick to offer a rejoinder to Trump’s claim that he interrupted the question with “we’ve not had any conversations on that subject.”

The reporter followed with “so he was lying about that?”

“You’ll have to ask him,” McConnell replied before hedging a bit in follow up “I don’t recall any conversations with the president about that phone call.”

Why is this relevant? Senate Republicans are between a rock and a hard place regarding increasingly popular impeachment proceedings and an innate desire to keep their political careers alive in the next election.

McConnell and fellow GOP Senators have been remarkably supportive of Trump’s actions, though recent controversies might be asking too much of them, at a time when Trump absolutely needs their support more than ever.

Watch above via Washington Post.

