Professional golfer Tiger Woods gave a modest speech on Monday as he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

After thanking President Donald Trump for praising his sporting achievements, Woods gave thanks to his family and friends for all the support they’ve given him throughout his career and troubled personal life.

“You have seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows,” Woods said, “and I would not be in this position without all of your help… I love you guys so much.”

Woods also gave tribute to fellow golf greats Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Charlie Sifford.

