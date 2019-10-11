Organizers of President Donald Trump’s Thursday night rally held in Minneapolis Thursday night are getting called out for the decision to play “Purple Rain,” one of the best-known songs of Minneapolis native, Prince.

The Prince estate, who has aggressively managed copyright use since Prince’s death three years ago, took note of the playing of the title track of the 1984 film soundtrack and shared a letter from Trump campaign lawyers that pledged that the campaign would “not use Prince’s music going forward.”

The Twitter account for Prince, now managed by the Prince estate, made note of the previous promise in the following tweet, which included the letter from law firm Jones Day, which is embedded below:

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

