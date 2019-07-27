Rudy Giuliani and Jeanine Pirro Speculate About Robert Mueller: ‘He Was the Shill’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro had President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on her show, where they attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller and speculated about his understanding of the report he authored.

“He was the shill, he was the beard. They picked him because he couldn’t understand it,” Pirro said about Mueller’s hearing and the report.

When you look at him, doesn’t a responsible person come to the conclusion he shouldn’t be in charge of something this serious? He shouldn’t have been there. He should have had enough self-control to realize I can’t do this anymore,” Giuliani said.

“That’s the deep state. If you ever question whether the deep state existed. You just saw he was the beard, the cover, the shill,” Pirro responded.

The former mayor of New York also attacked the media during his appearance.

“Think about the liberal press. They used to be a defender of people’s rights when it didn’t matter if you were a good guy or bad guy or Republican or Democrat. This worse than McCarthyism because there are more people involved. Donald Trump has been subjected to a completely new authoritarian set of rules,” Giuliani said Saturday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

