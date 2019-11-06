CNN’s John Avlon used his latest New Day Reality Check segment to break down the role that right-wing media outlets played in President Donald Trump’s current impeachment predicament.

Avlon pointed out the two discredited Ukraine narratives that Trump “just couldn’t quit”: the Crowdstrike conspiracy theory, and the claims that Marie Yovanovitch was blocking investigations of corruption and the Biden family.

“These ideas stuck in the president’s cranium,” Avlon said. “Not because they were backed by our intelligence agencies, but because they were confirmation bias conspiracy theories. They validated what Trump and a few of his closest cronies he wanted to be true.”

As Avlon noted how conservative media figures encouraged Trump’s thinking, he focused particularly on Sean Hannity for the strategic and messaging advice the Fox host provided the president. Avlon continued to lay out the connection between Trump and conservative media with regard to Ukraine, and he offered a mock “congratulations” to say “This is the first time that a president’s belief in a conspiracy theory led to an impeachment inquiry.”

“Hyperpartisan media exists in an agitated ecosystem of true believers addicted to anger, anxiety, and resentment. It’s a paradise for disinformation. But now we see those impulses weaponized with the power of the presidency, and the result is an off-the-rails administration, facing something you don’t often see with conspiracy theories. It’s called consequences.”

Watch above, via CNN

