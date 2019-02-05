CNN’s Van Jones: Trump SOTU Was ‘Psychotically Incoherent,’ Mixed ‘Cookies and Dog Poop’

CNN’s Van Jones panned President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union tonight with a pretty direct comparison.

“I saw this as a psychotically incoherent speech,” Jones said, “with cookies and dog poop. He tries to put together in the same speech these warm, kind things about humanitarianism and caring about children, and at the same time he is demonizing people who are immigrants in a way that is appalling.”

He went off on Trump’s immigration remarks in particular and clashed with Rick Santorum over what POTUS did and didn’t emphasize.

You can watch above, via CNN.

