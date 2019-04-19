Colbert Mocks Bill Barr Over Mueller Report: Looks Like His Summary ‘Skipped a Few Pages’

Stephen Colbert kicked off his Thursday night monologue diving into the “insane shit” inside the Mueller report and dinging AG Bill Barr for how his summary left out a few things.

Colbert told viewers that for anyone who was thinking “maybe I’m crazy” after Barr’s summary dropped, “I’m here to tell you, you’re not crazy.”

He ripped Barr for both the summary and his press conference this morning, noting how he was widely criticized for sounding like the president’s lawyer.

“That’s not fair,” Colbert remarked. “If Bill Barr were the president’s lawyer, he’d be in prison right now.”

When he finally dived into the Mueller report itself, he said, “It looks like he might have skipped a few pages.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

[image via screengrab]

