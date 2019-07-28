On Fox News’ MediaBuzz this morning, Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC for having a “Fox fixation.”

Kurtz first called out the false claim, made on MSNBC more than once, that Fox News wouldn’t be covering the Mueller hearings live.

Kurtz touted how well Fox News did in the ratings on Mueller day, and knocked MSNBC for how Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace anchored the network’s coverage of the hearing.

He showed video of Wallace remarking that Republicans at the hearing were basically auditioning for Fox News, remarking, “there’s that Fox fixation again, but almost no one in the mainstream media questioned her role.”

Kurtz went on to knock CNN for having Don Lemon as one of its upcoming debate moderators.

