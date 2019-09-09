Fox News’ Bret Baier spoke with Congresswoman Liz Cheney tonight and asked her what happened to Republican concerns about deficits and the debt.

Deficit spending and the lack of Republican concern has come up a few times recently. It was even the opening pitch for Mark Sanford‘s long shot presidential bid.

Baier raised the issue with Cheney tonight, noting how the deficit has topped $1 trillion in this fiscal year. He asked, “Has the Republican Party lost all of its fiscal concern about deficit and debt?”

“No, we’re very concerned about it,” she responded. Cheney knocked Democrats for “demand[ing] increased domestic spending whatever we want to do anything like the president has done and committed to do, increase defense spending.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

