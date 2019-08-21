Hannity Suggests He Fears ‘Bad Accident’ or ‘Mid-Morning Raid’ at House Over Russia Coverage: ‘This is Not a Joke’
Fox News’ Sean Hannity crept into the conspiratorial on Tuesday night by suggesting he fears a “mid-morning raid” on his house or “a bad accident in my life.”
As Hannity concluded an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report, senator complimented the Fox host on how “you’ve been right about most of” the Trump-Russia investigation.
As Graham concluded his gushing, Hannity offered this comment next:
“There’s a bad accident in my life, or some mid-morning raid at my house, that’s not going to be an accident, either. I’d just ask you to bail me out and send me a cake with a file.”
Hannity went on to say “this is not a joke. This was literally an attempt to rig an election, favor one candidate that should have been charged with felonies. This is about undoing an election, a soft coup against a duly-elected president.”
“That can’t happen in this country,” he concluded. “We will lose this republic.”
Watch above, via Fox News.
