Fox News’ Sean Hannity crept into the conspiratorial on Tuesday night by suggesting he fears a “mid-morning raid” on his house or “a bad accident in my life.”

As Hannity concluded an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report, senator complimented the Fox host on how “you’ve been right about most of” the Trump-Russia investigation.

As Graham concluded his gushing, Hannity offered this comment next:

“There’s a bad accident in my life, or some mid-morning raid at my house, that’s not going to be an accident, either. I’d just ask you to bail me out and send me a cake with a file.”

Hannity went on to say “this is not a joke. This was literally an attempt to rig an election, favor one candidate that should have been charged with felonies. This is about undoing an election, a soft coup against a duly-elected president.”

“That can’t happen in this country,” he concluded. “We will lose this republic.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

