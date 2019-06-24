HBO’s John Oliver went after Fox News host Greg Gutfeld over comments on Iran which the comedian termed “breathtakingly stupid.”

During his monologue on Last Week Tonight Sunday, Oliver played back remarks on Gutfeld from The Five — which aired several days earlier.

“We’re now in a time where it doesn’t matter how large your population is, because the population is no longer expendable in war,” Gutfeld said. “It’s now about the machines that you have. Drones are now replacing bones… So it’ll be stuff versus stuff. And fortunately for us, we have the best stuff.”

“That is breathtakingly stupid,” Oliver said — to laughter from his audience.

The comic then likened Gutfeld’s comments to those of a drunken child.

“If someone said that to me at a dinner party, my response would be, ‘Excuse me, this child is drunk. Someone gave him wine — I don’t know who — but he’s ranting like a lunatic about how war is all stuff versus stuff now. He needs to be put to bed.'”

Oliver did offer some faint praise for Gutfeld’s colleague, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, for his dovish stance on Iran.

“The voice of reason here was a man who wore a bow tie well into his 40s, despite being as not in the Nation of Islam as a person could possibly be,” Oliver said.

Watch above, via HBO.

