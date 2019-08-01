Senior Kamala Harris fired back at Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday night after the Hawaii congresswoman tore apart her record as an attorney general during an intense exchange at CNN’s presidential debate.

In a post debate interview with Anderson Cooper, Harris was asked about Gabbard’s searing criticisms of her resume as California’s attorney general. After watching the playback, Harris reacted by referring to herself as a “top-tier candidate” who was likely to come under attack since “a lot of people that are trying to make the stage for the next debate… Especially when people are at 0 or 1% or whatever she might be at.”

That’s when Harris went for the jugular by digging at Gabbard’s controversial meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad:

“This coming from someone who has been an apologist for an individual, Assad, who has murdered the people of his country like cockroaches. She who has embraced and been an apologist for him in a way that she refuses to call him a war criminal. I can only take what she says and her opinion so seriously. So, you know, I’m prepared to move on.

