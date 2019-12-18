‘That’s Enough of That’: Tucker Carlson Pulls Away From Adam Schiff’s Final Speech Before Impeachment Vote

Fox News did not air the entirety of Adam Schiff‘s final speech before the historic impeachment vote.

Instead, mid-speech, Tucker Carlson noted that he had already heard “enough” of House Intelligence Committee chair before turning to questions of what happens next.

“What he was saying is you, America, have forgotten what it means to uphold the rule of law,” Schiff said in his House floor speech. “You have forgotten what it means to say…”

Cutting Schiff off midthought, Carlson told his audience, “That’s enough of that for right now.”

He then instructed, “You can you get more online if you are interested.”

Afterward, the Fox host turned to Bret Baier to find out what would happen next.

“House Democrats have not really decided,” Baier said, before stressing if it was not sent to the Senate immediately, it would “undercut the argument that it is really urgent,” as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s claim that President Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

