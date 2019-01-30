Trey Gowdy Signs With Fox News as a Contributor

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy signed on with Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Wednesday.

The former South Carolina congressman retired from Congress in 2018 after serving four terms, making a name for himself as the chair of the House Select Committee on Benghazi and leader of the congressional investigation into Hillary Clinton.

According to a Fox News statement, Gowdy “will offer political and legal analysis across both FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming.”

“There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system,” Gowdy, a former lawyer, said when he first announced his retirement. “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system.”

Gowdy is the latest former politician to join the network as a commentator, following in the footsteps of Jeff Flake (CBS News), Jason Chaffetz (Fox News), Andrew Gillum, Mia Love and Luis Gutiérrez (CNN).

