Fox’s Napolitano: ‘Serious Legal Jeopardy’ For Trump is Gone, Pursuing Obstruction May Explode’ in Dems Faces

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano believes President Donald Trump is out of the woods — when it comes to “serious legal jeopardy.”

Appearing on Varney & Co., Napolitano cautioned Democrats not to overplay their hand by pursuing obstruction of justice.

“I think that what the Democrats want to do, this may very well explode in their faces politically, Stuart, is second-guess Bill Barr and Bob Mueller,” Napolitano said. “Now, Barr told us that there were 10 instances of alleged obstruction of justice. Whatever the bottom line is, they decided there’s not enough to prove the case. The Democrats are going to take those 10 instances, and parade some lawyers out there, ex-prosecutors who’ll say there is enough to prove the case. Which is why I said this just turns the page. The serious legal jeopardy for the president is gone. The political jeopardy, he knows how to deal with.”

Napolitano went on to add that he believes Democrats will ultimately take the bait.

“To the Democrats and the Trump haters, it’s fuel for them to continue digging more deeply into this,” Napolitano said. “I think they’re making a mistake to do it, but I think that is what their base wants.”

