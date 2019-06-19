CNN’s John King hit former Vice President Joe Biden today for comments he made about working with two segregationist senators.

As Biden talked about civility at an event last night, he invoked his past work with senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge––both of whom were segregationists.

The panel was talking about reparations and Mitch McConnell‘s dismissive comments before King brought up what Biden said:

“Joe Biden said something at a fundraiser last night that was––I’m gonna call it insensitive. It’s much worse than that. I don’t know what to call it except stupid.”

“Those were two racist members of the United States Senate,” King said. “Um, why?”

Jeff Zeleny reported that Biden has been “cautioned and warned” against using them as examples because it just doesn’t help him.

AP writer Jesse Holland said Biden “has to be really careful about his memories” because “it can cost him a lot.”

Some of Biden’s Democratic opponents have already criticized him for those comments.

You can watch above, via CNN.

