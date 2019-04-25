Joe Scarborough’s Advice for Joe Biden: ‘Ignore the Blue Check Marks’

Joe Scarborough has very plain advice for Joe Biden and other candidates running for president in 2020: ‘”ignore the blue check marks.”

“Blue check marks” is a reference to verified members of Twitter, which is a more up-to-date way to describe what was once called the “media elite.” Scarborough’s comments come on the morning that the former Vice President finally and formally announced his bid for the White House.

Scarborough said that Biden needs to “ignore what the blue check marks said, and what the Washington elites say and what the Manhattan elites say.” He added, “if this class of people had influence over the democratic party, Bill Bradley would have been president in 200o.”

He continued by praising the electoral influence of Black and Hispanic Americans as well as the oft-overlooked working-class voters who helped deliver the presidency to President Donald Trump in 2016.

Watch above via MSNBC.

