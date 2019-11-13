comScore

WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

White House Press Sec Dismisses Impeachment Hearing as ‘Boring,’ Waste of ‘Time & Money’

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2019, 12:22 pm

With the first day of impeachment hearings underway, the White House is framing the testimony so far from George Kent and Bill Taylor as “boring.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said this morning the hearing is “boring” and a “waste of taxpayer time & money,” saying Congress should be focused on other important things.

Eric Trump is also calling it “boring”:

Earlier this morning Grisham said, when asked if POTUS is watching the hearings, “He is in the Oval Office in meetings. He is working.”

The president’s Twitter account has been active, though, and @realDonaldTrump has shared tweets from and about the hearing, as well as a campaign ad denouncing the impeachment process:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: