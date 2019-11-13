With the first day of impeachment hearings underway, the White House is framing the testimony so far from George Kent and Bill Taylor as “boring.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said this morning the hearing is “boring” and a “waste of taxpayer time & money,” saying Congress should be focused on other important things.

This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead! — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 13, 2019

Eric Trump is also calling it “boring”:

This is horribly boring… #Snoozefest — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

Earlier this morning Grisham said, when asked if POTUS is watching the hearings, “He is in the Oval Office in meetings. He is working.”

The president’s Twitter account has been active, though, and @realDonaldTrump has shared tweets from and about the hearing, as well as a campaign ad denouncing the impeachment process:

