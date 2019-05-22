Twitter co-founder Ev Williams says the negative impacts of his social media platform pale in comparison to Fox News.

In an interview with CNN at the Collision tech conference in Toronto, Williams was asked about President Donald Trump’s effect on political discourse with how frequently he uses Twitter to bash his opponents and make false statements. Williams acknowledged that Trump has shown “genius” level mastery in using the platform, but he argued that traditional media outlets want to blame tech companies for polarization instead of considering the part they play in it.

“The vast majority of the electorate is not on Twitter reading Trump’s tweets and being convinced by that,” Williams said. “What they’re convinced much more by is the destructive power of Fox News, which is much, much more powerful and much more destructive than Twitter.”

When asked if Trump’s use of Twitter has been good for the company financially, Williams answered that “it certainly directs more attention, but it doesn’t necessarily direct more users or … more money.” As Williams defended Twitter’s openness while conceding that the company should have down more to stop the abusive actions of bad actors, he continued to argue that its “very easy” for the media to blame tech companies for social problems instead of doing some self-reflection.

“It’s an ecosystem and the traditional media companies that have benefited financially from Trump very much outweigh the tech companies.”

