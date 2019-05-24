comScore

Amash Calls Out Colleagues After WH Bypasses Congress on Saudi Arms Deal: When Will Legislative Branch ‘Stand Up?’

By Josh FeldmanMay 24th, 2019, 3:58 pm

Congressman Justin Amash, the lone Republican in Congress saying President Donald Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct, called out the president and his own colleagues over Trump bypassing Congress for a Saudi arms deal.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue, the White House sidestepped Congress to, per the Wall Street Journal, “authorize billions of dollars in weapons sales to key Middle East allies” like Saudi Arabia.

The Journal report noted serious criticism from Democrats like Senator Chris Murphy and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel. The latter called it “another slap in Congress’s face.”

Amash weighed in today, following another thread yesterday defending his conclusion on Trump’s obstructive behavior, calling on Congress to “stand up” to the White House:

