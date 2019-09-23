President Donald Trump said Republicans would be “getting the electric chair” if they were facing the same allegations as those the commander-in-chief has been lobbing at Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

In his latest engagement with reporters at the United Nations, Trump offered a series of ambiguous answers about whether he would release the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine. This phone call has been at the center of the firestorm from the intelligence whistleblower report, deemed “urgent” by Inspector General Michael Atkinson, about how Trump and his allies have tried to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his family over their dealings with the country.

Trump once again defended his handling of the call, and baselessly declared that the Ukrainian government “probably know…Joe Biden and his son are corrupt.” He then switched to attacking the “fake news” media, saying they don’t want to report that “because they’re Democrats.”

That led to this moment:

“If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now.”

Trump did not elaborate on what Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have said or done that was, as he pronounced, “corrupt.” Instead, he continued to bash the “double standards” of the media, which he called “crooked as hell.”

Watch above.

