Trump Says He’s Postponing Meeting with Denmark PM Over Her Shooting Down Talk of Greenland Purchase

President Donald Trump announced tonight he is postponing his upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark and the stated reason he is giving is that she wasn’t interested in talking with him about the U.S. potentially purchasing Greenland.

“Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump tweeted tonight.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

….The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

The prime minister had previously said the very idea is “absurd.”

On Sunday, Trump confirmed he’s interested in the idea of buying Greenland, but made a point of saying, “It’s not number one on the burner.”

He also said Sunday, “We’re going to Poland and then we may be going to Denmark. Not for this reason at all.”

Trump had been invited to visit Denmark by Queen Margrethe II.

