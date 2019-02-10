Ana Navarro Blasts Trump for Mocking Klobuchar Braving Snowstorm: He’s ‘Afraid to Get His Little Hair Wet’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump dubbed newly announced 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar a “Snowman(woman).”

He also knocked her fight against global warming in the same tweet.

“Well, it happened again,” Trump wrote. “Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

In response, CNN’s Ana Navarro suggested that perhaps calling Klobuchar a snowman(woman) may not have been his brightest move.

“I saw the tweet about Amy Klobuchar and calling her a snow woman for standing there braving the snowfall,” Navarro said early Sunday evening during a CNN panel. “It made me chuckle, frankly, and roll my eyes. This is a guy who skipped a visit to a U.S. cemetery in France of U.S. veterans because he, poor baby, was afraid to get his little hair wet.”

She added: “So I think taking on Amy Klobuchar, attacking her for standing in the middle of a snowfall in her home state, eh, might not be the hill he wants to die on, might not be the smartest line of attack for Trump.”

Navarro then stressed that ‘snow woman’ was “not much of a nickname where he comes from.”

