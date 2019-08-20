Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was mystified on Tuesday as he looked at how most Jewish Americans support the Democratic Party despite Republican support for Israel.

As Fox & Friends talked about Trump’s support from Evangelical Christians, Kilmeade noted that despite the president’s support for Israel, his poll numbers among Jews are lacking, to say the least.

“Stunningly,” Kilmeade said, “the majority of the American Jewish support goes to Democratic candidates. President Trump only got 24 percent.”

This continued with Pete Hegseth and Ainsley Earhardt predicting that Trump’s Jewish support base will grow eventually.

If Kilmeade wonders why it is Trump doesn’t have a whole lot of support from American Jews, well, maybe it has something to do with the president’s “very fine people on both sides” comments, his remarks about how Jews won’t support him because they can’t buy him off, and other anti-semitic controversies from Trump over the years.

Watch above, via Fox News.

