Fox News host Julie Banderas completely twisted Robert Mueller’s words around on Friday when she claimed that the special counsel “had confidence” that President Donald Trump never committed a crime.

In a conversation with her colleagues on Outnumbered, Banderas remarked on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to slow-walk impeachment talks before turning her attention to how Mueller said that charging Trump with a crime was “not an option” he could’ve considered. Mueller explained in his public remarks last month that his team couldn’t charge Trump because of Justice Department policies saying presidents can’t be charged for crimes.

From there, Banderas said that Mueller “also said that he had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime.”

Jessica Tarlov chimed in to correctly note that Mueller actually said “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Banderas defended herself by saying Mueller didn’t have enough evidence to prove Trump’s criminal actions, but Tarlov countered that that’s what Mueller said on the Russian collusion conspiracy, not obstruction of justice.

[H/T Lis Power]

Watch above, via Fox News.

