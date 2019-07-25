The numbers are in: Fox News drew the biggest audience for Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress on Wednesday.

Fox averaged 3 million viewers during the hearings, with 441,000 in the key 25-54 demographic. MSNBC came in second place with 2.4 million viewers and 347,000 in the same demographic. ABC was third with 2.1 million viewers, NBC nabbed 1.99 million, and CBS had 1.9 million. CNN was sixth with 1.5 million viewers.

The numbers for all networks trailed from the 2017 testimony of former FBI director James Comey, for which Fox had 3.1 million viewers. This 3 million is an improvement from the 2.8 million Fox had when they covered the Mueller report’s release earlier this year.

Fox News’ prime-time turnout was also solid with Sean Hannity raking in a massive 4.8 million viewers with 749,00 in the 25-54 demo. Tucker Carlson also came in first for his hour with 765,000 viewers in the demo and 4.3 million total.

The numbers come as Democrats continue to debate how to proceed against President Donald Trump now that Mueller has testified. While the special counsel provided several significant remarks against the president, many political observers were not impressed by the optics of his meeting, which is dashing hopes of making a “movie” out of the Mueller report.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com