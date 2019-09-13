Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski took great exception with Democratic hopeful Julian Castro who appeared to question Joe Biden’s debate stage lucidity based on his age.

Castro seemed to cross over from aggressive to mean. During a debate on healthcare coverage with Joe Biden, Castro challenged the former vice president in a rather unappealing way that seemed to be a dog whistle on Biden’s age. He accused Biden of contradicting himself on health care, asking, “are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?!”

Brzezinksi called it a “low blow” and said that the demeaning comment was “Matt Gaetz level” comparing the diss to the political rhetoric of the Republican Congressman from Florida who is often unafraid to make over-the-top digs towards his political opponents., often in defense of President Donald Trump.

