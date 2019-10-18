Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard appeared with Tucker Carlson on Fox News tonight to rip Hillary Clinton again over her comments about Russia supporting her, possibly for a third-party 2020 run.

Gabbard told Carlson that Clinton’s message is “because I am and have long been calling for an end to our country’s foreign policy of waging one regime change war after the next… and because I’m calling for an end to this new Cold War and nuclear arms race, that I’m a Russian asset and that I am a traitor to the nation I love.”

“They are basically sending this message out to every veteran in this country, every service member, every American, anyone watching at home who is fighting for peace and who is calling for an end to these regime change wars,” Gabbard continued, “they are saying that you are also a Russian asset, that you are also a traitor to this country. That’s really what’s happening here.”

She said Clinton’s going after her because “ultimately she knows that she can’t control me” and “continue to work from behind the curtain, to continue these regime change wars that have been so costly.”

