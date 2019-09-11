Wednesday morning on the steps of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) led a brief ceremony to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. More than 100 members of Congress stood with the two-party leaders and observed a moment of silence.

More than 300, however, did not take part in the ceremony. And the no-shows drew the ire of Whoopi Goldberg. Wednesday on The View, Goldberg slammed the House members who skipped out on the commemoration.

“Apparently only 26 percent of House members showed up to the moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol this morning,” Goldberg said.

“Shameful,” colleague Meghan McCain said.

Goldberg went on to take the Members of Congress to task over their absence.

“We don’t know why they weren’t there, but this might not have been the right day to screw around with the optics,” Goldberg said. “I’m just saying, you know, this is a moment that affected everyone in this country. Not just New Yorkers. They came for America. They hit us here first and then went other places to take us, try to take us down. That affected many more people than just us here, and this is an American issue. And every one of you people — every one of you — should be out there, honoring what you didn’t have to do, that they did.”

Watch above, via ABC.

