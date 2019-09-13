It’s unanimous: The five hosts of The View thought Julian Castro‘s attack on Joe Biden was in extremely poor taste.

One by one, the hosts slammed Castro during a scathing opening segment on Friday’s episode.

“Hey, Julian, don’t do that,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “That was not what we needed last night.”

“It feels yuck when you do something like that,” Joy Behar added.

Abby Huntsman went so far as to declare the Castro campaign dead as a result of the viral moment.

“I found it cringe-worthy,” Huntsman said. “And if I were to predict anything, that was probably the nail in the coffin for Castro. This is one of the last times you will see him on a debate stage.”

Sunny Hostin questioned the candidate’s strategy.

“I think it was just poor form on Julian’s part,” Hostin said. “And it’s stupid because Bernie Sanders actually is 78. Elizabeth Warren is 70. Joe Biden is one of the younger ones. He’s 76, and Trump is older as well. … It was very, very tone deaf.”

And Meghan McCain concurred with her fellow conservative panelist.

“Put a fork in it,” McCain said. “The campaign is over.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com