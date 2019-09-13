An appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by the family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich against Fox News for allegedly intentionally spreading conspiracy theories about Rich’s death.

An appeals court released the ruling Friday, ordering Fox to defend against the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged Fox intentionally caused severe emotional distress to Rich’s parents by publishing a “sham” story about Rich’s still-unsolved murder. The case was thrown out last year by a lower court.

Fox News’s May 2017 story, which it later retracted, cited unidentified law-enforcement sources to claim Rich was killed for leaking Democratic National Committee emails to Wikileaks. Police have repeatedly stated there is no evidence for this claim and that Rich was likely killed in a botched robbery.

Fox News provided Mediaite with the following statement on the lawsuit’s revival:

“The court’s ruling today permits Mr. and Mrs. Rich to proceed with discovery to determine whether there is a factual basis for their claims against FOX News. And while we extend the Rich family our deepest condolences for their loss, we believe that discovery will demonstrate that FOX News did not engage in conduct that will support the Riches’ claims. We will be evaluating our next legal steps.”

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com