President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone posted a call for former CIA director John Brennan to be “hung for treason” on his Instagram page.

Roger Stone has posted an Instagram Story saying John Brennan “must be” charged and convicted and “hung for treason.” Wonder how court officials and Instagram moderators will react. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 2, 2019

The posting was flagged by CNN host Brian Stelter Sunday afternoon, who noted Stone appeared to delete the image from his Story on Instagram about an hour later.

The image was captured via screencap by a Twitter user in Stelter’s mentions.

Brennan was a national security official in former President Barack Obama’s administration who has become a vocal critic of Trump in recent years.

CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd said she reported Stone’s post to Instagram, and later received word the post was removed for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

Stone was arrested earlier this year and faces multiple charges, including a charge of obstructing an investigation. A federal judge has imposed a gag order on Stone, but he has continued to post regularly to social media about current events.

[Image by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com