BREAKING: Pelosi Preps Joint Resolution With Graham to ‘Overturn’ Trump’s Syria Decision ‘Immediately’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA on Monday announced that she and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) agreed to “
Pleased to have a conversation with Senator @LindseyGrahamSC this morning. Our first order of business was to agree that we must have a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 14, 2019
Graham confirmed the conversation with Pelosi and said the House Democrat supported “bipartisan sanctions against Turkey’s outrages in Syria.”
I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress. The Speaker indicated to me that time was of the essence.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 14, 2019
“As we find ourselves in a situation where the President gave a green light to the Turks to bomb and effectively unleashed ISIS, we must have a stronger sanctions package than what the White House is suggesting,” Pelosi wrote in another tweet.
Graham and Pelosi have both been harshly critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to remove a small force of U.S. troops from northern Syria, allowing for Turkey to invade the country and attack the U.S.-allied Kurds.
