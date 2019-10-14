comScore

BREAKING: Pelosi Preps Joint Resolution With Graham to ‘Overturn’ Trump’s Syria Decision ‘Immediately’

By Aidan McLaughlinOct 14th, 2019, 12:20 pm

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA on Monday announced that she and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) agreed to “a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.”

Graham confirmed the conversation with Pelosi and said the House Democrat supported “bipartisan sanctions against Turkey’s outrages in Syria.”

“As we find ourselves in a situation where the President gave a green light to the Turks to bomb and effectively unleashed ISIS, we must have a stronger sanctions package than what the White House is suggesting,” Pelosi wrote in another tweet.

Graham and Pelosi have both been harshly critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to remove a small force of U.S. troops from northern Syria, allowing for Turkey to invade the country and attack the U.S.-allied Kurds.

This story is breaking…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: aidan@mediaite.com. Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: