House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA on Monday announced that she and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) agreed to “a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.”

Pleased to have a conversation with Senator @LindseyGrahamSC this morning. Our first order of business was to agree that we must have a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 14, 2019

Graham confirmed the conversation with Pelosi and said the House Democrat supported “bipartisan sanctions against Turkey’s outrages in Syria.”

I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress. The Speaker indicated to me that time was of the essence. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 14, 2019

“As we find ourselves in a situation where the President gave a green light to the Turks to bomb and effectively unleashed ISIS, we must have a stronger sanctions package than what the White House is suggesting,” Pelosi wrote in another tweet.

Graham and Pelosi have both been harshly critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to remove a small force of U.S. troops from northern Syria, allowing for Turkey to invade the country and attack the U.S.-allied Kurds.

This story is breaking…

