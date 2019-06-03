“This is America. We don’t have presidents who punish companies because they don’t flatter them enough. There’s nothing ‘great again’ about taking America down the path of the despot.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo closed out his show Monday night going off on President Donald Trump for proposing a boycott of AT&T because of, well, CNN, the network POTUS frequently decries as “fake news.”

Cuomo asked, “Does the president really want people to lose Jobs so that CNN won’t cover its lies as often? Yes is the answer.”

He brought up reporting on how Trump told advisors to try and get the DOJ to kill the AT&T-Time Warner merger, saying, “He would use his power to punish.”

Cuomo called it ridiculous for Trump to claim he’s concerned about how the U.S. looks to the rest of the world and said POTUS is “fueling his fire with farce.”

He even concluded by suggesting that Trump should be more reserved, “more like the Queen.”

