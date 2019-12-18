Who among us has not immediately regretted clicking send upon seeing a typo in a just written tweet? President Donald Trump, we feel your pain.

On the day of his near-certain impeachment, President Trump sent a message to his over 67 million followers expressing shock that he will be only third U.S. president to suffer the ignominy of impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Trump wrote “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing. Read the Transcripts. This shoild never happen to another President again. Say a prayer!”

Alas, “shoild” is not a word (happens!) and he quickly that tweet and retweeted after it had been corrected. A screencap of that deleted tweet above, the corrected tweet below:

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

