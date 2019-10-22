Last night, President Donald Trump made an aside to Sean Hannity talking about “terminat[ing]” the New York Times and Washington Post in the White House. And now it looks like the White House is going through with it.

According to Politico, the White House is cancelling its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post:

Trump’s “terminate” remarks were interpreted by journalists on Twitter as meaning canceling paper subscriptions, rather than kicking reporters out of the White House. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to POLITICO that he was talking about subscriptions, “which we won’t be renewing.”’

The president last night decried the “corrupt” media, called the Times a “fake newspaper,” and said, “We don’t even want it in the White House anymore, we’re gonna probably terminate that and the Washington Post.”

He also swiped at “crazy Anderson Cooper” for not being tougher in his debate question to Joe Biden about Ukraine and his son Hunter.

