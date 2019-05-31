Attorney General Bill Barr disputed Robert Mueller’s legal assessments this week in response to the special counsel’s comments regarding President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction of justice.

In an interview with CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, Barr was asked about why he chose to clear Trump on obstruction based on the evidence from Mueller’s report, even though the special counsel did not. Barr argued that his analysis determined that Mueller’s findings “would not amount to obstruction” as a matter of law.

“In other words,” Barr said, “we didn’t agree with the legal analysis — a lot of the legal analysis in the report. It did not reflect the views of the Department. It was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers, and so we applied what we thought was the right law.”

Barr also faced questions about critics who say he was too soft on the president and in contradiction of the assessments from Mueller’s report.

“The bottom line was Bob Mueller identified some episodes,” Barr replied. “He did not reach a conclusion. He provided both sides of the issue, and his conclusion was he wasn’t exonerating the president, but he wasn’t finding a crime either.”

Watch above, via CBS.

