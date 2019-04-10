Barr Says He Wants to Know Why Trump Campaign Was Not Told About Investigation Into Trump Campaign

Attorney General William Barr suggested that President Donald Trump‘s campaign may have been spied upon in 2016 during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, and said it was surprising that they weren’t told about the counterintelligence investigation into his campaign possibly coordinating with Russia.

In Barr’s second day of testimony before Congress, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that the warrant to investigate Trump was based on “unverified information.” At one point, Graham asked “would it be odd that [Trump] was never briefed by the Department of Justice that [his] campaign may be targeted by a foreign entity?”

“That is one of the questions I have,” Barr said. “I feel normally the campaign would have been advised of this…I don’t understand why the campaign was not advised.”

Barr went on to say that if he were AG at the time of the investigation, he would’ve handled it by briefing the Trump campaign about their suspected connection to foreign activity. He also explained that his investigation will serve to examine whether an abuse of law enforcement powers took place.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com