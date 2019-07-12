The big Robert Mueller hearing next week may end up being delayed to potentially give the special counsel more time to testify.

CNN political analyst Rachel Bade told Wolf Blitzer tonight Democrats are concerned they won’t have “enough time to go through all of these instances” of potential obstruction of justice laid out in his report.

CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey said there’s really “no legal basis” on which Mueller can refuse to appear before expressing concerns about the motivations of members of Congress for more time:

“More time is certainly better, but some of the objections we’re seeing on Capitol Hill, the nature of those objections, I think, are cause for concern. We’re hearing that potentially junior members are concerned they’re not going to get a chance to ask questions, that sounds a little like members who might be focused on getting their television clip, getting a moment to make a headline, rather than being really really focused on the substance of the testimony.”

“This is going to be one of the most important congressional oversight hearings in a generation. So members really, really need to be focused on putting their egos aside and conducting the task at hand,” she added.

